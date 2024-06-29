USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF’s stronger than expected rebound argues that fall from 0.9223 might have completed as a three-wave corrective move to 0.8825. Initial bias is mildly on the upside for channel resistance (now at 0.9037). Firm break there will target 0.9157 resistance next. On the downside, below 0.8956 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral gain first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom are seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Rejection by 0.9243 resistance affirms this case, and maintains medium term bearishness. While more range trading could be seen between 0.8332/0.9243 first, downside breakout is mildly in favor at a later stage.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.7065 (2011 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to the multi-decade down trend from 1.8305 (2000 high). Strong rebound from 61.8% retracement of 0.7065 to 1.0342 (2016 high) will start the third leg as a medium term rally. But there will be no sign of long term reversal until firm break of 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359.