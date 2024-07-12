Fri, Jul 12, 2024 @ 09:28 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8919; (P) 0.8961; (R1) 0.9007; More

Further decline is expected in USD/CHF with 0.9000 resistance intact. Deeper decline would be seen to 0.88825 support. Fall from 0.9223 should be in progress with near term channel intact. Break of 0.8825 will target 50% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8778 next. However, break of 0.9000 will turn bias back to the upside for 0.9049 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, focus remains on 0.9223/9243 resistance zone. Decisive break there would suggest larger bullish trend reversal and turn outlook bullish. Nevertheless, rejection by 0.9223/43 will keep medium term outlook neutral at best, for more range trading between 0.8332/9243 first.

