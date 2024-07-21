USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

USD/CHF dipped to 0.8819 last week as fall from 0.9223 tried to resumed, but recovered since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Further decline is in favor as long as 0.8914 support turned resistance holds. Break of 0.8819 will target 61.8% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8672 next. However, break of 0.8914 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, with 0.9243 resistance intact, medium term outlook in USD/CHF is neutral at best. For now, more sideway trading is likely between 0.8332/9243. However, firm break of 0.9243 will indicate larger bullish trend reversal.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.7065 (2011 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to the multi-decade down trend from 1.8305 (2000 high). Strong rebound from 61.8% retracement of 0.7065 to 1.0342 (2016 high) at 0.8317 will start the third leg as a medium term rally. But there will be no sign of long term reversal until firm break of 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359.