Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for the moment and further decline is still expected. On the downside, below 0.8559 minor support will bring retest of 0.8431 first. Break there will resume the fall from 0.9223 to retest 0.8332 low. However, sustained break of 0.8711 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.9223 as the second leg. Strong support could be seen from 0.8332 to bring rebound. Yet, overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8332, however, will resume larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).