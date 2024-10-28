Tue, Oct 29, 2024 @ 05:04 GMT
USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8652; (P) 0.8664; (R1) 0.8679; More

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays mildly on the upside with 0.8469 minor support intact. Decisive break of 38.2% retracement of 0.9223 to 0.8374 at 0.8698 will argue that fall from 0.9223 has completed after defending 0.8332 low. Further rally should then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 0.8899 next. On the downside, below 0.8649 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.9223 as the second leg. Strong support could be seen from 0.8332 to bring rebound. Yet, overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8332, however, will resume larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).

