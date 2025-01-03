Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9063; (P) 0.9100; (R1) 0.9161; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays on the upside for now despite current shallow retreat. Rally from 0.8374 is in progress for 0.9223 key resistance. Strong resistance is expected there to limit upside, at least on first attempt. On the downside, below 0.9038 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. Nevertheless, decisive break of 0.9223 will carry larger bullish implications.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.8374 as the third leg. Overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9223 resistance holds. Break of 0.8332 low is in favor at a later stage when the consolidation completes. However, decisive break of 0.9223 will be an important sign of bullish trend reversal.