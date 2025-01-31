Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9069; (P) 0.9087; (R1) 0.9114; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays mildly on the upside for the moment. Correction from 0.9200 could have completed at 0.8964 already. Further rise should be seen to retest 0.9200 and then 0.9223 key resistance. On the downside, below 0.9058 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. Further break of 0.8964 will resume the fall from 0.9200 to 38.2% retracement of 0.8374 to 0.9200 at 0.8884 next.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9223 resistance holds, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern. That is, long term down trend is in favor to resume through 0.8332 at a later stage. However, sustained break of 0.9223 will be an important sign of bullish trend reversal.