Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8153; (P) 0.8202; (R1) 0.8233; More….

Range trading continues in USD/CHF and intraday bias stays neutral. Fall from 0.8475 could extend lower, and break of 0.8156 will target 0.8038 low. But strong support should be seen from there to bring rebound, at least on first attempt. On the upside, break of 0.8346 resistance will extend the corrective pattern from 0.8038 with another rising leg.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress and met 61.8% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.8079 already. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8732) holds. Sustained break of 0.8079 will target 100% projection at 0.7382.