Thu, Jun 05, 2025 @ 10:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCHF OutlookUSD/CHF Daily Outlook

USD/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8153; (P) 0.8202; (R1) 0.8233; More….

Range trading continues in USD/CHF and intraday bias stays neutral. Fall from 0.8475 could extend lower, and break of 0.8156 will target 0.8038 low. But strong support should be seen from there to bring rebound, at least on first attempt. On the upside, break of 0.8346 resistance will extend the corrective pattern from 0.8038 with another rising leg.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress and met 61.8% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.8079 already. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8732) holds. Sustained break of 0.8079 will target 100% projection at 0.7382.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.