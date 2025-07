Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7908; (P) 0.7951; (R1) 0.7974; More….

USD/CHF’s decline is in progress and break of the near term falling channel suggests downside acceleration. Intraday bias stays on the downside for 61.8% projection of 0.9200 to 0.8038 from 0.8475 at 0.7757. Firm break there will pave the way to 100% projection at 0.7313 next. On the upside, above 0.7959 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But recovery should be limited by 0.8054 support turned resistance to bring another fall.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8475 resistance holds.