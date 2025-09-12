Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7935; (P) 0.7972; (R1) 0.7994; More….

USD/CHF reversed after rejection by 55 4H EMA, but stays above 0.7914 temporary low. Intraday bias remains neutral, and risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8071 resistance holds. Below 0.7914 will bring retest of 0.7871 low. Firm break there will resume larger down trend. Next target is 61.8% projection of 0.8475 to 0.7871 from 0.8170 at 0.7797.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8475 resistance holds.