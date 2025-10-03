Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7953; (P) 0.7977; (R1) 0.8002; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral as sideway trading continues. On the upside, sustained trading above 55 D EMA (now at 0.8011) will suggest that rise from 0.7828 is already correcting whole fall from 0.9200. Further rise should the be seen to 0.8170 resistance and possibly above. However, break of 0.7908 will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.7828 low.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8332 support turned resistance holds (2023 low).