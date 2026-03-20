Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7840; (P) 0.7899; (R1) 0.7942; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral first with current retreat. Some consolidations could be seen first but further rally is in favor as long as 0.7746 support holds. Rise from 0.7603 is seen as correcting the whole down trend from 0.9200. Above 0.7957 will target 38.2% retracement of 0.9200 to 0.7603 at 0.8213.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.7603 on bullish convergence condition in D MACD. Rebound from there is seen as correcting the fall from 0.9200 only. However, decisive break of 55 W EMA (now at 0.8091) will suggest that it’s probably correcting the larger scale down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). On the other hand, rejection by the 55 W EMA will setup down trend resumption to 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382 at a later stage.