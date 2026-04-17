Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7808; (P) 0.7827; (R1) 0.7857; More….

USD/CHF’s fall from 0.8041 resumed after brief consolidations and intraday bias is back on the downside. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 0.7603 to 0.8041 at 0.7770 will pave the way to retest 0.7603 low. On the upside, above 0.7844 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.7603 medium term bottom is seen as correcting the fall from 0.9200 only. Rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.8071) will affirm this bearish case, and setup down trend resumption to 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382 at a later stage. Though, sustained break of 55 W EMA will suggest that it’s probably correcting the larger scale down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high).