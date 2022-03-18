Fri, Mar 18, 2022 @ 09:35 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 118.30; (P) 118.67; (R1) 118.96; More…

A temporary top should be in place at 119.11 with 4 hour MACD staying below signal line. Intraday bias is turned neutral for some consolidations. But downside should be contained well above 116.34 resistance turned support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 119.11 will resume larger up trend to 100% projection of 109.11 to 116.34 from 114.40 at 121.63.

In the bigger picture, no change in the view that rise from 102.58 is the third leg of the up trend from 101.18 (2020 low). Sustained break of 118.65 (2016 high) will pave the way to 125.85 (2015 high) and raise the chance of long term up trend resumption. This will remain the favored case as long as 113.46 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.

