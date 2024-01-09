Tue, Jan 09, 2024 @ 09:28 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 143.63; (P) 144.27; (R1) 144.89; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the upside, above 145.97 will resume the rebound from 140.25. But upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 151.89 to 140.25 at 147.44. On the downside, below 143.17 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 140.25 low.

In the bigger picture, for now, fall from 151.89 is still seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 151.89. Another decline through 140.25 will target 61.8% retracement of 127.20 to 151.89 at 136.63. Sustained break there will pave the way to 127.20 support (2022 low). However, firm break of 147.44 fibonacci resistance will dampen this view and bring retest of 151.89 instead.

