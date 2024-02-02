Daily Pivots: (S1) 145.85; (P) 146.48; (R1) 147.07; More…

USD/JPY’s strong rebound today maintains its near term bullishness. Focus is turning to 148.79 resistance. Firm break there will confirm that correction has completed at 145.88, and rise from 140.25 would then resume to 151.89/93 key resistance zone. In case of retreat, further rally will now remain in favor as long as 145.88 support holds.

In the bigger picture, stronger than expected rebound from 140.25 dampened the original bearish review. Strong support from 55 W EMA (now at 142.49) is also a medium term bullish sign. Fall from 151.89 could be a correction to rise from 127.20 only. Decisive break of 151.89/93 will confirm resumption of long term up trend. This will now be the favored case as long as 140.25 support holds.