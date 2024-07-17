Wed, Jul 17, 2024 @ 09:18 GMT
USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 157.93; (P) 158.39; (R1) 158.88; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 157.16 and sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 157.72) will bring deeper correction to 38.2% retracement of 140.25 to 161.94 at 163.65. But strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. Meanwhile, break of 159.44 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound towards 161.94 high.

In the bigger picture, as long as 151.89 resistance turned support holds, long term up trend could still continue through 161.94 at a later stage. Next target will depend on the depth of the current correction from 161.94. However, sustained break of 151.89 will argue that larger scale correction or trend reversal is underway.

