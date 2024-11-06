Daily Pivots: (S1) 151.12; (P) 151.83; (R1) 152.32; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Current rally from 139.57 should target 61.8% projection of 141.63 to 153.87 from 151.27 at 158.83. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 151.27 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.