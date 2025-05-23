Daily Pivots: (S1) 143.08; (P) 143.75; (R1) 144.68; More…

USD/JPY’s fall from 148.64 resumed after brief recovery. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 139.87 low. On the upside, above 144.31 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.