Daily Pivots: (S1) 146.62; (P) 147.60; (R1) 148.37; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 146.65 will suggest that fall from 150.90 is resuming. More importantly, sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 147.15) will argue that whole rebound from 139.87 has completed with three waves up to 150.90. Deeper decline should then be seen to 142.66 support next. However, break of 149.12 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 150.90.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 (2024 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 151.22 will argue that it has already completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend might then be ready to resume through 161.94 high. In case the corrective pattern extends with another fall, strong support is expected from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound.