USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s up trend resumed last week and there is no sign of topping. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 138.2% projection of 152.25 to 160.71 from 155.01 at 166.07. On the downside, below 163.02 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 160.46 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, rise from 139.87 (2025 low) is seen as another rising leg of the long term up trend. Next target is 61.8% projection of 139.87 to 159.44 from 152.25 at 164.34. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 171.82. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 159.44 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

In the long term picture, up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) is still in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 102.58 (2020 low) to 161.94 (2024 high) from 139.87 at 176.55 in the medium term. Long term outlook will stay bullish as long as 139.87 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.