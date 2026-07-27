Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral with current retreat. Some consolidation should be seen but it should be brief as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 162.98) holds. Above 153.97 will resume larger up trend to 138.2% projection of 152.25 to 160.71 from 155.01 at 166.07. However, sustained break of 55 4H EMA will argue that it’s already correcting the rise from 155.01, and bring deeper fall to 160.46 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 155.01 to 163.97 at 160.54.

In the bigger picture, rise from 139.87 (2025 low) is seen as another rising leg of the long term up trend. Next target is 61.8% projection of 139.87 to 159.44 from 152.25 at 164.34. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 171.82. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 159.44 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.