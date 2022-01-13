Daily Technical Analysis

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD

During yesterday’s trading session, the bulls have managed to violate the critical resistance level at 1.1360, taking out the currency pair from the range it has been trading in for quite a while. The expectations are for the euro to continue to appreciate against the U.S. dollar, but only a successful breach of resistance at 1.1450 would pave the way for the pair towards 1.1500. Before a possible upward movement is to develop, however, we may first witness a short correction towards 1.1400. During today’s session, there are no economic news that could spark volatility, except for the PPI data for the U.S at 13:30 GMT.

USD/JPY

After the successful breach of the support at 115.00, the downward movement was limited to the support at 114.28. The expectations are for the pair to test the mentioned support and a successful breach here would head the price towards the next level at 113.75. A short consolidation in the range of 114.28 – 115.00, followed up by a possible test of the mentioned level, should still not be excluded.

GBP/USD

The uptrend of the sterling still continues and the pair is currently testing the psychological level at 1.3700. A confirmed breach of this level would strengthen the positive sentiments for an appreciation towards the resistance at 1.3760. During today’s session, we may expect a short corrective move towards 1.3650 before the bulls get around to attacking the above-mentioned resistance.

EUGERMANY40

The German index is in consolidation phase in the range of 15962 – 16080. A test and a successful breach of the support at 15962 may lead to sell-offs targeting 15835. In case the bulls re-enter the market and manage to violate the resistance at 16080, then it is possible that we will witness an appreciation towards 16152.

US30

At the time of writing, the U.S. blue-chip stock index is testing the support at 36237. If the bulls manage to keep the price of the index above the mentioned support and gain just enough momentum, then we may witness a further move towards 36532. However, if the bears re-enter the market and successfully violate the support at 36237, then we should witness a decline towards 35899.