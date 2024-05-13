Mon, May 13, 2024 @ 11:41 GMT
GBP/USD Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2504; (P) 1.2523; (R1) 1.2543; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. Further rise is mildly in favor with 1.2445 support intact. On the upside, break of 1.2633 will resume the rally from 1.2298 to 1.2708 resistance next. However, firm break of 1.2445 will indicate that this rebound has completed, and revive near term bearishness. Retest of 1.2298 should then be seen in this case.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 medium term top are seen as a corrective pattern. Fall from 1.2892 is seen as the third leg which might have completed already. Break of 1.2892 resistance will argue that larger up trend from 1.0351(2022 low) is ready to resume through 1.3141. Meanwhile, break of 1.2298 support will extend the corrective pattern instead.

