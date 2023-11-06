Mon, Nov 06, 2023 @ 23:40 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisAussie Soars to 3-Month High, RBA Expected to Hike

Aussie Soars to 3-Month High, RBA Expected to Hike

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse
  • AUD/USD climbs after soft US nonfarm payrolls
  • RBA rate decision a 50/50 toss-up

The Australian dollar has edged lower on Monday, after huge gains on Friday. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6499, down 0.21%.

On Friday, the Aussie posted spectacular gains, rising 1.22% and hitting its highest level since August 10th. The US dollar retreated against the majors on Friday, suffering sharp losses after a softer-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report.

Nonfarm payrolls fell to 150,000 in October, down from a downwardly revised 297,000 in September and shy of the consensus estimate of 170,000. The reading wasn’t a massive miss of the forecast, but investors jumped all over the soft reading as expectations jumped that the Fed could be done with tightening. The Fed rate odds of a hike in December have fallen to 10%, compared to 24% just a week ago, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool. We can expect to hear the markets talk more and more about a rate cut sometime in 2024.

The RBA meets on Tuesday and we’ve seen a remarkable swing in the RBA rate odds. Just a few weeks ago, the probability of a pause was close to 100%, but that has changed dramatically. According to the ASX RBA rate tracker, the odds of a hike are now 50/50, making it a live meeting that could see significant volatility from the Australian dollar.

RBA policy makers have a tough call to make after holding rates four straight times. Inflation has been falling slowly but the current level of 5.4% is much higher than the 2% target. Inflation expectations remain high and the RBA wants to see these expectations remain anchored; otherwise, the battle with inflation will become even more difficult.

AUD/USD Technical

  • AUD/USD is putting pressure on resistance at 0.6523. Above, there is resistance at 0.6582
  • 0.6449 and 0.6379 are providing support

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.