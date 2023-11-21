Tue, Nov 21, 2023 @ 14:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisAUD at Four-Month High after Hawkish RBA Minutes

AUD at Four-Month High after Hawkish RBA Minutes

Octa
By Octa

On Monday, the Australian dollar (AUD) surged by 0.74% and settled above the critical 0.65500 level as investors continued to close their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, believing the Federal Reserve (Fed) has finished raising its base rate.

Possible effects for traders

AUDUSD has risen by 3% over the past six trading sessions as the combination of positive factors pushed the currency toward a four-month high. Firstly, the market doesn’t expect more rate hikes from the Fed as recent U.S. economic data showed the economy and inflation are slowing. Secondly, there are reports that China’s central bank is considering launching a stimulus program to support the economy. Bloomberg reported that Chinese regulators were drafting a list of 50 real estate developers eligible for a range of funding. China is a key importer of Australian goods, and any upbeat economic news tends to positively impact the AUD exchange rate. Finally, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has recently published the minutes from its previous meeting, which clearly showed that the officials’ sentiment remains rather hawkish. The protocols stated that ‘the members agreed there was a risk of inflation expectations increasing if the Board left the cash rate unchanged at this meeting.’

AUDUSD continued to rise strongly in the Asian and early European trading sessions after hawkish RBA minutes. AUDUSD may experience extra volatility today due to the FOMC minutes at 7 p.m. UTC. Now, the market seems to believe that the U.S. inflation has been beaten, and the regulator may turn dovish. Therefore, AUUDSD may fall sharply if the minutes show that the Fed is still considering more rate hikes.

Octa
Octahttp://octaengine.com/c/?p=203&bt=gif&b=2369
These trading ideas can only be applied to the intraday trading strategy and remain valid for 24 hours after publication. They are based on historical data and analysis and do not guarantee constant profit. You remain solely responsible for your decisions and the financial risks you take. In case your pending order is not executed within a single trading day, please, do not forget to cancel it.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.