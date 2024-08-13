Tue, Aug 13, 2024 @ 06:59 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisInvestors' Focus Set on PPI and CPI

Investors’ Focus Set on PPI and CPI

Danske Bank
By Danske Bank

In focus today

Today is light in terms of tier-1 data releases. Hence, focus will be on the German ZEW figures coming at 11.00 CET, where analysts expect -74.0 for the current situation figure, and 35.0 for the expectations figure. Both mark lower prints and as such less optimistic conditions than what was seen in July. This is also what the downbeat Euro Sentix data suggests.

This morning, we also get both the 3M average unemployment figure as well as the 3M average y/y seasonally adjusted wage growth (ex-bonus) figures out of the United Kingdom. Both are scheduled for release at 08.00 CET. Analysts expect unemployment to come in at 4.5% (slightly up from last month’s 4.4%), whereas wage growth (ex-bonus) is expected to come in at 5.4% (slightly down from last month’s 5.7%).

In the US we get PPI numbers for July at 14.30 CET. Analysts expect both the headline and core figures to stand at 0.2% m/m. The measure could provide the market with early clues on how inflationary pressures have developed into the late summer. NFIB’s small business survey is also due for release today, and its price plans measure has been a decent leading indicator for the CPI as well.

Fed’s Bostic (voting member) speaks tonight at 19.15 CET.

Overnight the Reserve Bank of New Zealand announce their cash rate. We expect them to keep it unchanged at 5.50%, but it will be a close call between a hold and a 25bp cut.

Economic and market news

What happened overnight

US equity futures look mostly flat this morning, reiterating that investors are gearing up for inflation numbers to come. In the commodity space, Brent oil is down around 1% this morning trading at around USD81.5/bbl.

What happened yesterday

In Denmark, CPI inflation came in at 1.1% y/y (prior 1.8% y/y). The low print and rather big drop from last month was expected given how the 2023H1 electricity tax break is no longer present, and as such skewing, the y/y figures.

In the US both 2- and 10-year yields dropped a few basis points. In the (very) short end of the curve yields were also slightly lower on the session albeit more modestly. The moves in yields to kick off the week wane in comparison to last week’s market moves, as investors have their eyes set on today’s PPI as well as tomorrow’s CPI. They will be looking out for signals as to what to expect next from the economy, after recession fears got hold of markets last week.

Danske Bank
Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.