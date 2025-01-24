BoJ Hikes Rates, Yen Pares Gains

The Japanese yen gained as much as 0.8% earlier today but has failed to consolidate these gains. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 156.03, dwon 0.02% on the day.

BoJ raises rates to highest since 2008

The Bank of Japan hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points earlier today, as expected. This brings the policy rate to 0.5%, its highest level since October 2008, during the global financial crisis. The Japanese yen climbed sharply after the decision but was unable to consolidate these gains.

The BoJ has been signaling that it planned to raise rates at today’s meeting, although the BoJ tends to surprise the markets and a rate hike, while expected, was not a given. The BoJ statement expressed hope that this year’s wage negotiations would result in strong wage increases, as was the case last year. Governor Ueda has said in the past that he would raise rates provided that inflation was driven by higher wages, which would show that inflation was sustainable. Wage growth has been moving higher and this resulted in today’s rate hike.

Japan’s inflation rate has been moving higher and the December inflation report, which came out today, showed core CPI climbed to 3%, up from 2.7% in November and in line with the market estimate. The core rate has hovered above the BoJ’s 2% target for 2.5 years and at today’s meeting, the BoJ upgraded its inflation outlook to above 2% until 2026.

Predictably, Governor Ueda didn’t provide a timeline for the next rate hike at his post-meeting press conference, but a May rate hike is on the table if the wage negotiations result in higher wages and inflation does not weaken unexpectedly. Another key factor in the timing of the next rate hike will be President Trump’s trade policy. Trump had promised to levy tariffs on US trading partners on his first day in office but has delayed the tariffs until at least Feb. 1. The BoJ will want to see which direction Trump’s trade policy is going before raising rates again.

USD/JPY Technical