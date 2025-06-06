Trump and Xi Jinping Conclude Their Highly Anticipated Call, Markets Rally

US-China trade tensions keep abating as the leaders from the two most powerful nations conclude their talk.

Both expressed positive comments on their own media outlets as Xi Jinping and Donald Trump hang up after a 1 and a half hour long call.

Donald Trump expressed on his Truth Social media that the call “resulted in a very positive conclusion for both countries. […] The conversation was focused almost entirely on trade”.

Xi Jinping expressed on the CCTV that they agreed to start a new round of talks and that both the US and China should increase cooperation on their economy, reduce misunderstandings.

Both Xi and Trump invited each other for an encounter though the location has yet to be disclosed – it though seems that Xi is reluctant to go to the United States.

Markets had been on a risk-on sentiment in the anticipation of the conversation from the leaders of the biggest nations, and still found material to rally on – the USD and Equities, particularly the Nasdaq are rallying on the headlines

Nasdaq 100 Intra-Day Chart

Nasdaq 100 30m Chart, June 5, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The Nasdaq which was already on a decent week is up above 0.70% as we speak, with very strong bullish candles.

The Tech-focused Index is less than 400 points (and 2%) from its all-time highs, located at 22,248.

The broadly positive sentiment is giving another leg to the rally that had started since the middle of April in what now looks like a flash recovery.

This is giving even more importance to the Non-Farm Payroll report tomorrow, expected at 130K, as a beat on expectations could easily lead to new all-time Highs.

Zones for support and resistances:

Support Zones (+/- 25 points)

21,700 S1

21,400 S2

21,100 S3

Resistance Zones

22,000 (psychological Level)

22,077 to 22,150 (Fib Projections)

22,248 (all-time highs)

Dollar Index Intra-Day Chart

DXY 30M Chart, June 5, 2025 – Source: TradingView

The Dollar which had been having a tough week rallied from its post-ECB press conference lows – The forex outlook is risk-on overall.

The sharp reversal towards the last support now turning into Immediate Pivot Zone (between 98.65 to 98.73) will be essential for both bulls and bears.

A break above points toward the 99.00 psychological level, then the 99.25 to 99.35 Resistance Zone.

Prices will have to breach the 30m MA 50 and downtrend, though momentum is strong and RSI is still far from overbought.

A rejection of today’s highs points to a retest of today’s lows at 98.40, and a further break to the 98.00 psychological level.

Safe Trades!