Australian Inflation Lower Than Forecast, Fed Up Next

The Australian dollar is showing limited movement. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6500, down 0.15% on the day.

Australian CPI eases to 2.1%

Australia’s inflation rate for the second quarter came in lower than expected. Headline CPI dropped to 2.1% y/y, down from 2.4% in the prior two quarters and falling to its lowest level since Q1 2021. This was just below the market estimate of 2.2%. Quarterly, CPI rose 0.7% in Q2, down from 0.9% in Q1 and below the market estimate of 0.8%.

Services inflation continued to decline and fell to 3.3% from 3.7%. The drop in CPI was driven by a sharp drop in automotive fuel costs. The RBA’s key gauge for core CPI, the trimmed mean, slowed to 2.7% from 2.9%, matching the market forecast. This was the lowest level since Q4 2021.

Is an August rate cut a done deal?

The positive inflation report is a reassuring sign that inflation is under control and should cement a rate cut at the Aug. 12 meeting. The Reserve Bank of Australia stunned the markets earlier this month when it held rates, as a quarter-point cut had been all but certain. Bank policymakers said at that meeting that they wanted to wait for more inflation data to make sure that inflation was contained and today’s inflation report should reassure even the hawkish members that a rate cut is the right move at the August meeting.

Fed expected to hold rates

The Federal Reserve meets today and is widely expected to maintain the benchmark rate for a fifth straight meeting. Investors will be looking for clues regarding the September meeting, as the markets have priced in a rate cut at 63%, according to CME’s FedWatch.

AUD/USD is testing support at 0.6500. Next, there is support at 0.6488 and 0.6474

0.6514 and 0.6526 are the next resistance lines

AUD/USD Technical