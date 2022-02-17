GBPUSD Wave Analysis

Thu, Feb 17, 2022 @ 03:18 GMT
By FxPro
  • GBPUSD reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3645

GBPUSD recently reversed up from the support area set between the pivotal support level 1.3500 (which has been reversing the price from the start of February) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward correction from January.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the earlier intermediate impulse wave (3).

GBPUSD can be expected to rise further toward the next key resistance level 1.3645 (top of the previous waves 2 and (2)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

