Tue, Aug 23, 2022 @ 10:30 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Breaks Support

AUD/USD Breaks Support

Orbex
By Orbex

The Australian dollar slipped as risk appetite subsided across the board. The pair met stiff selling pressure at the start of the liquidation in June (0.7130). A fall below 0.6950 has put the bulls on the defensive and invalidated this month’s recovery in the process. Then a follow-up dip below 0.6870 could further weigh on sentiment. 0.6800 at the origin of a previous bullish breakout is the next level to gauge buying interest. 0.6960 has become a key resistance where the bears could be expected to sell into strength.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.