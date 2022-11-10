XAUUSD Tests Key Resistance

Bullion pulls lower as traders reposition ahead of US inflation data. The price has recouped losses from the October sell-off and is now retesting the daily resistance at 1730 . A break above this ceiling could relieve the bearish pressure in the weeks to come and send gold to 1800. Until then, a strong cap could be expected from a mix of profit-taking and fresh selling. The RSI’s overbought condition might temper the enthusiasm and 1680 is the closest support in case the precious metal starts to take a breather.