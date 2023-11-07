Wed, Nov 08, 2023 @ 06:02 GMT
GBPUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPUSD reversed from key resistance level 1.2335
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.2200

GBPUSD currency pair recently reversed down with the daily Shooting Star from the key resistance level 1.2335 (former strong support from May).

The resistance level 1.2335 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band and by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from august.

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.2335, GBPUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.2200.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

