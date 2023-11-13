S&P 500 index Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

S&P 500 broke key resistance level 4385.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 4450.00.

S&P 500 index recently broke the key resistance level 4385.00 (previous double top from October) standing near the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward ABC correction 2 from July.

The breakout of the resistance level 4385.00 accelerated the active medium-term impulse wave (3).

Given the prevalence of the risk-on sentiment seen today, S&P 500 index can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 4450.00.