EUR/USD Price Action – Technical Analysis

EURUSD continues its attempt to reverse back above the 1.1000 level but has been unsuccessful so far, the current trading range is critical, and any real breakout may help in forecasting future price action, we will go over a long-term as well as a short-term timeframe reflecting the current price action.

Talking Points

Weekly Chart – Longer Term Patterns overview

1-Hour Chart – Short Term and current price action

Weekly Chart

Price continues to trade below its ascending channel as identified on the chart, Price action broke below the lower trendline in August 2023 and so far, 2 pullbacks have taken place where both times price found resistance and was unable to reenter the channel again.

The two pullbacks are currently in a double-top formation and the connecting baseline is marked on the chart.

A confluence of support is represented by the baseline, Monthly pivot point, and EMA9.

1-Hour Chart