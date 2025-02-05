EUR/USD Recovers While USD/CHF Takes Hit

EUR/USD started a fresh increase above the 1.0310 resistance. USD/CHF declined and now struggling below the 0.9120 resistance.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and USD/CHF Analysis Today

The Euro started a decent recovery wave from the 1.0210 zone against the US Dollar.

There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at 1.0340 on the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen.

USD/CHF declined below the 0.9160 and 0.9120 support levels.

There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support at 0.9100 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a recovery wave after a major decline, as mentioned in the last analysis. The Euro cleared the 1.02700 resistance to move into a short-term bullish zone against the US Dollar

The bulls pushed the pair above the 50-hour simple moving average and 1.0310. The pair cleared the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.0467 swing high to the 1.0210 low.

Besides, there was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at 1.0340. Immediate resistance on the EUR/USD chartis near the 1.0390 zone. The first major resistance is near the 1.0410 level and the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.0467 swing high to the 1.0210 low.

An upside break above the 1.0410 level might send the pair toward the 1.0465 resistance. The next major resistance is near the 1.0500 level. Any more gains might open the doors for a move toward the 1.0550 level.

Immediate support on the downside is near the 1.0340 level. The next major support is the 1.0310 level. A downside break below the 1.0310 support could send the pair toward the 1.0270 level. Any more losses might send the pair into a bearish zone toward 1.0210.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/CHF at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh decline from well above the 0.9180 zone. The US Dollar dropped below the 0.9160 support to move into a negative zone against the Swiss Franc.

The bears pushed the pair below the 50-hour simple moving average and 0.9075. Finally, the bulls appeared near the 0.9040 level. A low was formed near 0.9039 and the pair is now consolidating losses.

On the upside, the pair could face resistance near the 0.9075 level and the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.9196 swing high to the 0.9039 low. The next major resistance is near the 0.9120 level.

The 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.9196 swing high to the 0.9039 low is also near 0.9120, above which the pair could test the 0.9160 zone.

If there is a clear break above the 0.9160 resistance zone, the pair could start another increase. In the stated case, it could even surpass 0.9200.

On the downside, immediate support on the USD/CHF chart is 0.9040. The first major support is near the 0.9020 level. The next major support is near 0.9000. Any more losses may possibly open the doors for a move toward the 0.8880 level in the coming days.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.