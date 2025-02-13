Thu, Feb 13, 2025 @ 19:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Found Buyers After 3 Waves Pull Back

EURUSD Found Buyers After 3 Waves Pull Back

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Hello fellow traders,

In this technical article we’re going to take a look at the Elliott Wave charts charts of EURUSD forex pair published in members area of the website. As our members know, recently EURUSD made a 3-wave pullback that completed right at the equal legs level. In the following sections, we will analyze the charts and explain the Elliott Wave forecast.

EURUSD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 02.07.2025

EURUSD ended cycle from the 1.0205 low as 5 waves structure- wave ((i)) black. The pair is currently giving us pull back against the 1.0205 low. Equal legs area is already reached at 1.0320-1.0262 area. We are aware that pull back can complete any moment. Although we expect to see rally from the marked area, we don’t recommend forcing the trades at this stage.

EURUSD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 02.07.2025

The pair found buyers in the 1.0320-1.0262 area as expected and completed the correction at the 1.0286 low. We’d like to see a break of the ((i)) black peak to confirm further upward movement toward the 1.05129-1.05671 area.

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.