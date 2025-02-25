Tue, Feb 25, 2025 @ 05:47 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURJPY reversed from the support zone
  • Likely to rise to the resistance level 158.00

EURJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the multi-month support level 156.00 (which has been reversing the pair from last August) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone is likely to form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Piercing Line – if the pair closes today near the current levels.

Given the strength of the support level 156.00 and the bullish euro sentiment seen today, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 158.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.