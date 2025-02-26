USD/CHF Rebounds from Yearly Low

Wed, Feb 26, 2025 @ 10:34 GMT
FXOpen
By FXOpen

As shown in the USD/CHF chart, the exchange rate dipped below 0.89250 Swiss francs per US dollar yesterday—the lowest level since December 2024. The Swiss franc, often seen as a safe-haven currency, may gain appeal due to:

→ heightened geopolitical tensions;

→ uncertainty surrounding Trump’s plans to impose trade tariffs on 4 March.

Technical Analysis of USD/CHF

Fluctuations in 2025 have formed a downward channel (marked in red), with bearish sentiment prevailing in February as key psychological levels continue to be breached (as indicated by arrows):

→ in mid-February, bears pushed the price down from 0.905;

→ later, 0.900 acted as resistance.

If bearish momentum persists, further resistance may emerge around 0.895 and the median of the downward channel.

The upcoming market direction will likely be influenced by key economic data releases:

→ Swiss GDP (11:00 GMT+3) and US GDP (16:30 GMT+3) tomorrow;

→ US Core PCE Price Index (16:30 GMT+3) on Friday—an important inflation gauge.

