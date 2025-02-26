USD/CHF Rebounds from Yearly Low

As shown in the USD/CHF chart, the exchange rate dipped below 0.89250 Swiss francs per US dollar yesterday—the lowest level since December 2024. The Swiss franc, often seen as a safe-haven currency, may gain appeal due to:

→ heightened geopolitical tensions;

→ uncertainty surrounding Trump’s plans to impose trade tariffs on 4 March.

Technical Analysis of USD/CHF

Fluctuations in 2025 have formed a downward channel (marked in red), with bearish sentiment prevailing in February as key psychological levels continue to be breached (as indicated by arrows):

→ in mid-February, bears pushed the price down from 0.905;

→ later, 0.900 acted as resistance.

If bearish momentum persists, further resistance may emerge around 0.895 and the median of the downward channel.

The upcoming market direction will likely be influenced by key economic data releases:

→ Swiss GDP (11:00 GMT+3) and US GDP (16:30 GMT+3) tomorrow;

→ US Core PCE Price Index (16:30 GMT+3) on Friday—an important inflation gauge.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.