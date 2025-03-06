GBPUSD Wave Analysis

- GBPUSD broke the resistance zone
- Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3000
GBPUSD currency pair recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 1.2760 (which stopped wave (2) in December) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward ABC correction from September.
The breakup of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse wave (C) which belongs to the primary ABC correction 2 from January.
GBPUSD can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 1.3000, the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (C).