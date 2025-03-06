GBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD broke the resistance zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3000

GBPUSD currency pair recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 1.2760 (which stopped wave (2) in December) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward ABC correction from September.

The breakup of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse wave (C) which belongs to the primary ABC correction 2 from January.

GBPUSD can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 1.3000, the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (C).