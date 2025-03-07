AUDUSD Rallies Ahead of NFP Report

Key Fundamental Factors:

US Trade Policy: President Trump temporarily exempts automakers in Mexico and Canada from tariffs for one month.

He is also considering removing tariffs on certain agricultural products from both countries. Australian Economic Data: Trade surplus rose to 5,620 million in January (higher than expected).

Exports increased 1.3%, reaching an 11-month high, while imports fell 0.3%.

Building permits surged 6.3%, marking the second month of growth.

GDP growth in Q4 2024 was 0.6% (higher than expected). US Economic Factors: The US Dollar (DXY) is at 104.30, struggling due to concerns about slowing growth.

US job market slowdown: ADP reported 77K new jobs in February (far below the 140K forecast).

Traders await Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, showing 160K job gains.

US Manufacturing PMI dropped to 50.3 (slightly below expectations). China’s Economic Impact: China’s Services PMI rose to 51.4, signaling steady economic activity.

China cleared $530 billion in bad loans and plans to prioritize real estate recovery in 2025.

China targets 5% economic growth for 2025 while stabilizing the stock and property markets. Geopolitical Risks: China threatens a strong response to Trump’s tariff hikes, which may affect the Australian dollar due to Australia’s trade reliance on China.

RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser warns that global trade uncertainty is at a 50-year high, which could impact business and investment confidence.

Key Takeaway for Traders:

AUDUSD shows short-term bullish momentum but faces resistance near 0.6380 and 0.6408.

The US Dollar remains under pressure, but economic data (NFP report) could shift sentiment.

Keep an eye on China’s trade policies and US tariffs, as they could influence AUD’s strength.

AUDUSD – D1 Timeframe

The price recently broke below the previous lows on the daily timeframe chart of AUDUSD, followed by a quick retracement. The retracement has now reached the supply zone and is expected to come under bearish pressure soon. Let’s take a look at the price action on the lower timeframe, though.

AUDUSD – H4 Timeframe

The price action on the 4-hour timeframe chart of AUDUSD falls perfectly in line with the bearish sentiment already described above. In addition to the supply zone occurring at the 88% Fibonacci retracement level, there is also a confluence from the SBR pattern, as highlighted in the 4-hour timeframe chart attached above.

Analyst’s Expectations: