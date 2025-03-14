Elliott Wave View: EURUSD Nesting Higher in Bullish Outlook

Short term outlook of EURUSD shows a bullish impulsive structure with extension (nest) from 1.13.2025 low. Up from 1.13.2025 low, wave 1 ended at 1.0533 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 1.0205. Pair has resumed higher in wave 3 which subdivides into another 5 waves of lesser degree. Up from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 1.0528. Dips in wave ((ii)) ended at 1.036. Pair then resumed higher in wave ((iii)).

Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 1.056 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 1.0493. Wave (iii) higher ended at 1.0888 and dips in wave (iv) ended at 1.081. Final leg wave (v) ended at 1.0947 which completed wave ((iii)) in higher degree. Pullback in wave ((iv)) is in progress to correct cycle from 3.1.2025 low before it resumes higher. Internal subdivision of wave ((iv)) is unfolding as a zigzag structure. Down from wave ((iii)), wave (a) is expected to end soon, then it should bounce in wave (b), before turning lower again in wave (c) to end wave ((iv)). Near term, as far as pivot at 1.036 low stays intact, expect pullback to find buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

EURUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

EURUSD Video