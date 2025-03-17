Mon, Mar 17, 2025 @ 18:12 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: Bulls Crack Important Barriers

AUD/USD: Bulls Crack Important Barriers

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

AUDUSD rose to two-week high on Monday, continuing to benefit from weaker dollar and boosted by signals of China’s stimulus plan to boost domestic consumption.

Fresh bulls crack pivotal resistance zone at 0.6353/63 (100DMA / Mar 6 high), with break here to firm near-term structure for attack at more significant barriers at 0.6410/14 (Feb 21 high / Fibo 38.2% of 0.6942/0.6087 downtrend).

Improved technical picture on daily chart (MA’s turned to bullish setup / 14-d momentum is entering positive territory/today’s break above upper boundary of triangle) adds to growing positive signals.

Holding above broken triangle upper boundary (0.6329, now reverted to support) is seen as minimum requirement to keep near-term action in bullish mode, with sustained break 0.6410/14 barriers to signal continuation of larger recovery from 0.6087 (2025 low posted on Feb 3).

Res: 0.6330; 0.6408; 0.6414; 0.6441.
Sup: 0.6329; 0.6307; 0.6295; 0.6269.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.