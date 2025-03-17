AUD/USD: Bulls Crack Important Barriers

AUDUSD rose to two-week high on Monday, continuing to benefit from weaker dollar and boosted by signals of China’s stimulus plan to boost domestic consumption.

Fresh bulls crack pivotal resistance zone at 0.6353/63 (100DMA / Mar 6 high), with break here to firm near-term structure for attack at more significant barriers at 0.6410/14 (Feb 21 high / Fibo 38.2% of 0.6942/0.6087 downtrend).

Improved technical picture on daily chart (MA’s turned to bullish setup / 14-d momentum is entering positive territory/today’s break above upper boundary of triangle) adds to growing positive signals.

Holding above broken triangle upper boundary (0.6329, now reverted to support) is seen as minimum requirement to keep near-term action in bullish mode, with sustained break 0.6410/14 barriers to signal continuation of larger recovery from 0.6087 (2025 low posted on Feb 3).

Res: 0.6330; 0.6408; 0.6414; 0.6441.

Sup: 0.6329; 0.6307; 0.6295; 0.6269.