AUDNZD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

AUDNZD: ⬆️ Buy

  • AUDNZD reversed from key support level 1.0930
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.0985

AUDNZD currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the key support level 1.0930 (former multi-month from December), support trendline of the daily down channel from February and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone will likely form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star – if the pair closes today near the current level.

Given the strength of the support level 1.0930 and the oversold daily Stochastic, AUDNZD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.0985.

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

