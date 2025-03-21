AUDNZD Wave Analysis

AUDNZD: ⬆️ Buy

AUDNZD reversed from key support level 1.0930

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.0985

AUDNZD currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the key support level 1.0930 (former multi-month from December), support trendline of the daily down channel from February and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone will likely form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star – if the pair closes today near the current level.

Given the strength of the support level 1.0930 and the oversold daily Stochastic, AUDNZD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.0985.