EUR/USD Resumes Increase While USD/CHF Dives

EUR/USD started a fresh increase above the 1.0950 resistance. USD/CHF declined and is now struggling below the 0.8615 resistance.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and USD/CHF Analysis Today

The Euro started a decent upward move from the 1.0880 zone against the US Dollar.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 1.0955 on the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen.

USD/CHF declined below the 0.8675 and 0.8615 support levels.

There is a short-term bearish trend line forming with resistance near 0.8550 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from the 1.0775 zone. The Euro cleared the 1.0950 resistance to move into a bullish zone against the US Dollar, as mentioned in the last analysis.

The bulls pushed the pair above the 50-hour simple moving average and 1.1000. Finally, the pair tested the 1.1150 resistance. A high was formed near 1.1146 before the pair corrected gains. It dipped below 1.1000 and tested 1.0880.

The pair is again rising from the 1.0880 zone. There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 1.0955. The pair climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.1146 swing high to the 1.0880 low.

Immediate resistance on the EUR/USD chart is near the 1.1045 zone and the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.1146 swing high to the 1.0880 low.

The first major resistance is near the 1.1080 level. An upside break above the 1.1080 level might send the pair toward the 1.1145 resistance. The next major resistance is near the 1.1165 level. Any more gains might open the doors for a move toward the 1.1200 level.

Immediate support on the downside is near the 1.0955 level. The next major support is the 1.0880 level. A downside break below the 1.0880 support could send the pair toward the 1.0830 level. Any more losses might send the pair into a bearish zone toward 1.0775.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/CHF at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh decline from well above the 0.8800 zone. The US Dollar dropped below the 0.8675 support to move into a negative zone against the Swiss Franc.

The bears pushed the pair below the 50-hour simple moving average and 0.8615. Finally, the bulls appeared near the 0.8420 level. A low was formed near 0.8421 and the pair is now consolidating losses.

On the upside, the pair could face resistance near the 0.8480 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.8674 swing high to the 0.8421 low. The next major resistance is near the 0.8550 level.

There is also a short-term bearish trend line forming with resistance near 0.8550. It coincides with the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.8674 swing high to the 0.8421 low, above which the pair could test the 0.8615 level.

If there is a clear break above the 0.8615 resistance zone, the pair could start another increase. In the stated case, it could even surpass 0.8675.

On the downside, immediate support on the USD/CHF chart is 0.8420. The first major support is near the 0.8400 level. The next major support is near 0.8350. Any more losses may possibly open the doors for a move toward the 0.8220 level in the coming days.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.