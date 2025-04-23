EUR/USD Dips From Highs, USD/JPY Eyes Fresh Increase

EUR/USD declined from the 1.1570 resistance and traded below 1.1470. USD/JPY is rising and might gain pace above the 142.45 resistance.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and USD/JPY Analysis Today

The Euro started a fresh decline after a strong surge above the 1.1500 zone.

There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support at 1.1440 on the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen.

USD/JPY climbed higher above the 141.00 and 141.65 levels.

There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at 141.20 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen, the pair rallied above the 1.1500 resistance zone before the bears appeared. The Euro started a fresh decline and traded below the 1.1500 support zone against the US Dollar.

There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support at 1.1440. The pair declined below 1.1410 and tested the 1.1310 zone. A low was formed near 1.1308 and the pair started a consolidation phase. There was a minor recovery wave above the 1.1370 level.

The pair climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.1573 swing high to the 1.1308 low. EUR/USD is now trading below 1.1440 and the 50-hour simple moving average.

On the upside, the pair is now facing resistance near the 1.1410 level. The next key resistance is at 1.1440 and the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.1573 swing high to the 1.1308 low.

The main resistance is near the 1.1470 level. A clear move above the 1.1470 level could send the pair toward the 1.1570 resistance. An upside break above 1.1570 could set the pace for another increase. In the stated case, the pair might rise toward 1.1650.

If not, the pair might resume its decline. The first major support on the EUR/USD chart is near 1.1335. The next key support is at 1.1310. If there is a downside break below 1.1310, the pair could drop toward 1.1265. The next support is near 1.1220, below which the pair could start a major decline.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/JPY at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh upward move from the 140.00 zone. The US Dollar gained bullish momentum above 141.65 against the Japanese Yen.

There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at 141.20. It even cleared the 50-hour simple moving average and 142.45. The pair climbed above 143.00 and traded as high as 143.21 before there was a downside correction.

The pair dipped below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 139.88 swing low to the 143.21 high. The current price action above the 141.65 level is positive.

Immediate resistance on the USD/JPY chart is near 142.45. The first major resistance is near 143.20. If there is a close above the 143.20 level and the RSI moves above 75, the pair could rise toward 144.50.

The next major resistance is near 145.00, above which the pair could test 148.00 in the coming days. On the downside, the first major support is 141.65 and the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 139.88 swing low to the 143.21 high.

The next major support is visible near the 141.00 level. If there is a close below 141.00, the pair could decline steadily. In the stated case, the pair might drop toward the 139.90 support zone. The next stop for the bears may perhaps be near the 137.50 region.

