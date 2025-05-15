CHFJPY Wave Analysis

CHFJPY: ⬇️ Sell

CHFJPY reversed from the resistance level 176.00

Likely to fall to support level 173.00

CHFJPY currency pair recently reversed from the pivotal resistance level 176.00, which has been repeatedly reversing the price since November.

The resistance level 176.00 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band.

Given the strength of the resistance level 176.00 and the strongly bullish yen sentiment seen today, CHFJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 173.00 (low of the previous correction 2).