Mon, May 19, 2025 @ 16:36 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY: Bears Hold Grip and Eye Key Support

USDJPY: Bears Hold Grip and Eye Key Support

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

USDJPY continues to descend for the fifth consecutive day, after a double upside rejection and a bull-trap at 148.49 Fibo barrier (76.4% of 151.15/139.88) contributed to the change of direction.

Weaker dollar (which acted as a safe haven on trade uncertainty) following relief on US-China trade agreement and signal that BoJ may resume with tightening (which boosts demand for yen) were the main drivers.

Bears eye pivotal support at 144.26 (50% retracement of 139.88/148.64 recovery leg, reinforced by daily Kijun-sen and bull-trendline off 139.88), loss of which would further weaken near-term structure and risk deeper drop.

The action remains weighed by falling thick daily cloud, daily MA’s in predominantly bearish configuration and long upper shadow weekly candle of last week which points to growing offers and potential formation of reversal pattern on weekly chart.

However, bears are likely to face increased headwinds at 144.26 support that may keep the price in consolidation before attempts through 144.26 trigger.

Near-term action is expected to remain biased lower while below daily Tenkan-sen (145.51).

Res: 145.30; 145.51; 146.10; 146.58
Sup: 144.26; 143.84; 143.23; 142.38

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.