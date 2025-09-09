EURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD: ⬆️ Buy

EURUSD broke resistance level 1.1720

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1835

EURUSD currency pair recently broke the resistance level 1.1720 (which is the upper border of the narrow sideways price range inside which the pair has been moving from the start of August).

The breakout of this sideways price range should accelerate the active impulse wave (3) from the end of last month.

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 1.1835 (former multi-month high from July).